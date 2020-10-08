A 41-year-old Blaine man is charged with repeatedly robbing a Walgreens at gunpoint.
David Thomas Budd faces two felony counts of first-degree aggravated robbery.
At 11:16 a.m. on Sept. 24 Blaine police responded to an armed robbery call from the Walgreens pharmacy on Pheasant Ridge Drive Northeast in Blaine, according to the criminal complaint.
Employees told officers a man, wearing a dark gray sweater and a gray face mask, approached the pharmacy and asked for Lyrica. While the employees discussed the suspect’s request, he allegedly pulled out a handgun and told them to “get it quickly.”
The employees gave the Lyrica to the suspect, later identified as Budd, who then left the store and drove away in a white Buick with no rear license plate, according to the complaint.
One employee allegedly recognized Budd as the same man who robbed the store in May for the same drug.
A few minutes after he left, a Blaine officer reportedly saw the suspected vehicle and stopped him. The driver was identified as Budd and images from the Walgreens surveillance footage matched Budd’s appearance, the charges say.
Officers allegedly found a gray face mask, a pill bottle from Walgreens containing Lyrica and a Ruger firearm inside the vehicle. Officers also reportedly found the vehicle’s license plate and screws in the car.
Budd allegedly admitted to robbing the same store in May.
On May 13 an armed robbery was reported by employees at the Walgreens on Pheasant Ridge Drive NE. Budd allegedly approached the counter and asked for a prescription. When the employees asked for his name, Budd reportedly showed a handgun and demanded Lyrica pills, which the employee handed over.
Budd allegedly told officers he robbed the same store because he got away with it last time.
Budd is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 22 for an omnibus hearing.
