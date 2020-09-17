A Blaine Police Department K-9 team was recently named the 2019 United States Police Canine Association’s National Case of the Year.
Blaine Police Officer Reginald “Reggie” Larson and his K-9, Rex, received the national award for an officer-involved shooting incident that occurred Aug. 18, 2019, in Coon Rapids.
This is the first time a Blaine police officer has won the association’s National Case of the Year.
Larson and Rex were also awarded the association’s 2019 Region 12 Patrol Case of the Year for the same Coon Rapids incident. Region 12 represents the states of Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota, and Manitoba, Canada.
“This is an incredible honor and a career-defining moment,” Blaine Police Chief Brian Podany said. “We’ve always been very proud of our K-9 unit in our department. We have high standards, and our officers work throughout the region ... Our Blaine K-9 teams have always been held in high regard, and this award kind of confirms it.”
Besides Larson and Rex, the Blaine Police Department has one other K-9 team, Officer Mark Allen and K-9 Remy. The K-9 department is funded by the nonprofit Blaine Public Safety Association.
“I’m so proud of our K-9 teams,” Podany said. “At the Blaine Police Department we have incredible officers and animals who work hard to keep our society safe.”
At approximately 1:40 a.m., a Coon Rapids officer conducted a routine traffic stop on Foley Boulevard near 98th Lane.
The male suspect, who was later identified as 40-year-old John Duane Fairbanks, of Cass Lake, complied with officers’ orders to exit the vehicle. He became confrontational when officers attempted to frisk him.
Fairbanks suddenly ran from officers, turned around while fleeing and fired on officers, who then returned fire in response, recounted Podany at the Aug. 17 Blaine City Council Meeting.
Coon Rapids police officers took cover and waited for backup. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident, including the Blaine and Fridley police departments, as well as the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
Blaine officer Larson was at his home nearby during the incident when he got the call that shots were fired. He was 30 minutes away from leaving for a two-week vacation in the Caribbean. Instead, Larson grabbed Rex and responded to the call.
Larson and Rex arrived on scene and started tracking the Fairbanks for more than half an hour. Fairbanks was tracked to the backyard of a home not far from the original traffic stop.
Larson said Rex was so focused on tracking Fairbanks he rammed his head right into the gate of a privacy fence. Fairbanks was located on the other side of the fence tucked up behind a home.
Larson said he made the difficult decision of sending Rex into the backyard alone. Rex quickly located the suspect and bit down on his leg, disarming him, but the suspect didn’t make any noise.
Larson and his team of four other officers didn’t hear the suspect nor did Rex respond to any calls, making the officers nervous. The team ultimately decided to enter the backyard armed.
The team located Fairbanks, who was attempting to get Rex off his leg. Fairbanks found his gun on the ground and raised it toward the police officers, who shot and killed him in response, police say.
Podany said he believes Fairbanks was on his way to ambush police officers at the scene of the traffic stop.
“Rex and Reggie certainly averted a tragedy that night,” he said. “It was already a tragedy, though, because a man lost his life, but they averted the loss of more life by their actions.”
“I’m really honored,” Larson said, about receiving the Police Canine Association’s National Case of the Year. “I feel this award was more for Rex because he was the one who put his life on the line in that backyard. Rex definitely saved the five of us from having to engage a bad guy with a gun. I’m very thankful the USPCA saw it that way too, because it’s a perfect example on why we use these animals in this profession.”
K-9 Rex is a 9-year-old Belgian Malinois. Rex and Larson started training together in February 2012 when Rex was a little over a year old. They trained for 80-100 hours a month for a couple of years. Now, Larson spends one or two hours a day training Rex, who lives with him, on top of their 10 hour shifts.
“Rex means everything to me,” Larson said. “I spend more time with him than I do my family. He means the world to me.”
Larson and Rex were also honored with a plaque at the Blaine City Council meeting Aug. 17 for their services during the incident.
