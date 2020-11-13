A 50-year-old Blaine man is charged with swindling thousands of dollars from an investor.
Marcus Andrew Renslow faces four felony counts of theft by swindle over $35,000 and one felony count of theft by swindle over $5,000.
In December 2015 the unnamed victim wired $244,000 into an account held by Major League Capital, a hedge fund company owned by Renslow, according to the criminal complaint.
Of that money, $230,000 was then transferred to Interactive Brokers LLC, the custodian of the fund, according to the complaint. Renslow also reportedly owns Trust Private Capital LLC, an investment advisory firm that manages investments held by the Major League fund.
Renslow allegedly told the victim his money would be invested in the housing market, purchasing and renting properties for a profit.
The victim reportedly made multiple requests to Renslow to withdraw money from his investment account, ultimately issuing a demand to liquidate his investments with Renslow on Aug. 16, 2018. Renslow allegedly did not respond.
A series of search warrants and subpoenas served on accounts associated with Renslow, Trust Private Capital, Major League Capital and Interactive Brokers showed the victim’s investment had been depleted between December 2015 and March 2018, the charges say.
Investigators found records indicating Renslow transferred $177,933 to a U.S. Bank account he controlled. A $10,000 transfer went to the victim on Jan. 1, 2017, but the remaining funds were used by Renslow for his personal expenses, according to the complaint.
Renslow allegedly used the money on expenses including almost $60,000 in payments to law firms, $15,613 for National Hockey League tickets and $3,259.75 in payments to a liquor store.
Throughout this time period Renslow reportedly lied to the victim, saying his money was invested in housing. He allegedly showed the victim photos of houses he had purportedly purchased and were profitably being rented.
Renslow is scheduled for his first appearance in court Dec. 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.