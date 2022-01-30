Deputy Police Chief Daniel “Dan” Szykulski retired Friday, Jan. 21, after 38 years of service to the Blaine Police Department.
Szykulski, 56, was born and raised in Fridley and still has a home there. Long interested in law enforcement, he was inspired by a neighbor who was an officer. He also had memorable experiences with Fridley police officers while growing up, including a family friend who took Szykulski on ride-alongs.
“I was really intrigued on what that life was like, and I always knew wanted to help people,” he said.
Szykulski was briefly interested in becoming a chiropractor as a way of helping people and began studying at North Hennepin Community College in Brooklyn Park, but he changed his focus.
“I saw the light, and I knew a couple of people in law enforcement, and I knew that was really my passion, so I switched my curriculum and entered the law enforcement program at North Hennepin,” Szykulski said. “I really thought that I couldn’t stay in an office. I’m an outdoors guy. During my first year taking generals I thought of ways how I could really help people, and I thought law enforcement was the way to go.”
Szykulski switched to a 10-week law enforcement training program in Bloomington and received additional training with the Blaine Police Department.
Szykulski, also known as “Ski” by his fellow officers, joined the Blaine Police Department Reserves while attending training programs to become a licensed officer. His favorite part of serving as a reservist was working at local community events, including Blaine’s Fourth of July parade and Church of St. Timothy Carnival, interacting with people, and going on ride-alongs with licensed officers.
Szykulski was trained for the Blaine Police Reserves by Reservist Tim Cyson, who recently celebrated 40 years of service.
“When Dan came on board as a reserve, I trained him in multiple facets of being a reserve,” Cyson said in an email. “I always ask new reserves if they wish to become a full-time officer, and Dan was very hopeful for that possibility. As I do with all reserves, we talked at length about what it takes to become a full-time officer and that not all people have that opportunity. We discussed the dedication it takes and that it is one of the most difficult careers in the world, but, if you do your best to help those that want and need your help, it can be very rewarding. I observed his work in the field and his interactions with the public. He was courteous, kind, respectful, and always helpful. This proved to me that he had what it takes to not only be a great Reserve, but the ability to become a great police officer.”
On Sept. 8, 1987, Szykulski was appointed to the position of community service officer. On Oct. 31, 1988, Szykulski was appointed to the position of police officer. He’s had two badge numbers during his career: 121 and 37.
“Dan did extremely well as a reserve, and he volunteered for ride-alongs with many of the officers at the time,” Cyson said. “They grew to like him and see that he had great potential. When a position became available, he interviewed well, and he was accepted. His training officers realized that he was an exceptional candidate, and he became one of the first reserves to become a full-time officer. I was extremely proud of him as were all the other reserves at the time.”
Szykulski said he’s seen the city of Blaine grow significantly over his 38 years of service. When he was first sworn in, there were around 30 officers at the Blaine Police Department; it has since grown to around 75. There was also a cattle crossing on the now busy Main Street Northeast in Blaine.
“When I first started there would be two of us on nights,” Szykulski said. “Obviously things weren’t as developed as they’re now. ... It has been really fun to see this city grow from farm fields.”
Blaine school resource officer Jason Oman has known Szykulski for 32 years.
“Dan is a great person,” Oman said. “Very long fuse, energetic, fun to be around, he never seems to be in a bad mood, and he treats people with respect. I like Dan, not just as a coworker, but also as a friend. Great guy!”
Szykulski and Oman worked on the same team on nights for over seven years. In the 1990s, Oman remembers, Szykulski liked to see how far he could get on a tank of gas. One night, Oman had to help Szykulski out when he ran out of gas near Northtown Mall. Oman ended up pushing Szykulski’s squad car with his all the way to the Public Works building so Szykulski could fill up.
“Back then, it was quiet, and you had to find things to keep yourself occupied,” Oman said.
Oman also remembers during the Halloween winter storm of 1991, he and Szykulski responded to a strip mall burglary in snow plows, because they couldn’t get anywhere in their squad cars.
Szykulski said when he first started at the Blaine Police Department, officers shared large radios and flashlights, wrote down calls in a notepad, and relied heavily on dispatch to run license plates and names, which is now done by computer.
Szykulski said one of the funniest calls he’s been on was in the early-1990s when a woman locked herself out of her home — or so she thought. Szykulski got into the home through a window, causing only minor damage, and then opened her front door. The woman then opened her garage door and walked through the service door from the garage to the house.
“She just totally forgot she could get into the house through the garage,” Szykulski said. “Every officer could write a book. Those are the kind of calls that are memorable and make an officer smile.”
Szykulski’s favorite position was serving as a patrol sergeant.
“Patrol sergeant was probably the best, because you still get to be a boss, you get to go out and work the road, you can go out there and have that ‘fun’ while still commanding the ship and keeping it upright,” Szykulski said. “You kind of did everything in that role, and it was probably one of the best.”
Szykulski was appointed for one year as a provisional detective in January 1992 and received training on the Narcotics Investigation Division in St. Paul.
Szykulski said he’s had a number of close calls when responding to incidents while on the job.
“You try to minimize them and not memorize them as much as you maybe should,” Szykulski said. “It’s always there, and it makes you more aware of your surroundings and what can happen to you. There were times, especially when I was working undercover with narcotics, where on warrants people would be going for guns that fortunately they didn’t get and they didn’t have to be shot. There were a lot of knife and gun events where everyone turned out OK ... but it could’ve easily went bad.”
In 1998 Szykulski was appointed to the rank of sergeant, and that was when he responded to one of his most memorable calls. He said it was a domestic incident where a man stopped by his ex-girlfriend’s home while riding his motorcycle and carrying a machete. The ex-boyfriend got into an altercation with the new boyfriend and chopped off the new boyfriend’s hand.
“I ended up getting into a pursuit with the motorcycle and apprehended him,” Szykulski said. “It was just a really strange scene.”
Szykulski was awarded a Departmental Commendation for responding to the incident.
Szykulski said some of the most difficult calls he’s responded to were those where children were hurt or killed.
“If you have kids, nephews and nieces at home, you could picture them on those calls,” said Szykulski, who has four grown children. “After those calls you really need to go somewhere and take a break, because those really take a toll on you.”
Szykulski became a professional standards sergeant in 2004 and a lieutenant in 2008. He served as a Professional Standards Division lieutenant, investigations lieutenant and police patrol lieutenant.
In 2008 Szykulski participated in police recruitment and was assigned to the Field Training Advisory Board in 2012.
He spent numerous hours planning and preparing for special events in Blaine, such as presidential visits and the 3M Golf Tournament.
Szykulski was promoted to the rank of captain on Dec. 16, 2013, and in 2018 the position was renamed to deputy chief.
“In my career, there hasn’t been a position I haven’t done, which has just been thrilling, because everything is different, and it’s really made me so well rounded,” Szykulski said. “It has really enabled me to understand from the boots on the ground, to the baby officers to the command staff ... and made me more able to fulfill their needs.”
Szykulski served as interim police chief June through November 2017, and he became an honorary K-9 handler before retiring when he apprehended a suspect with the Blaine Police Department’s K-9 Remy.
“Dan proved not only to be a great on-the-street officer, but when he was promoted into a command position, he had the respect of the entire force,” Cyson said. “Dan became a consummate command staff officer and always did his best to ensure the police department ran as smoothly as possible. It is extremely rare to find an officer serve as long in one agency and Dan has been a shining model for others in the department to follow. We will miss him tremendously and his impact on the department will not be forgotten. We are all better human beings for knowing him and for serving the city of Blaine with him.”
Szykulski decided to retire this year, hoping to spend more time with his children and girlfriend, Stacy, at his cabin in McGregor, as well as traveling and volunteering helping seniors.
“I think it’s time to pass the reins on to the next generation,” he said.
During Szykulski’s retirement celebration Jan. 20, Blaine Police Chief Brian Podany presented him with the Chief’s Compassion Award in addition to a Certificate of Recognition from the city of Blaine, a Blaine Police Department logo signed by the entire department, a gift from the Blaine Police Federation and a custom cribbage board and fishing rod.
Podany, who has known Szykulski for more than five years, said Szykulski was kind to residents, business owners, politicians and city employees.
“He was friends with everyone,” Podany said.
He said Szykulski is the department’s best hockey player in its annual Guns and Hoses hockey game with the Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Department, and he’s had the same utility belt over his entire career. Podany called Szykulski a “phenomenal” cook who would often bring food to Blaine officers working on Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Podany said Szykulski would often step in to help residents who recently lost a loved one.
“He has a really big heart,” Podany said.
With Szykulski’s retirement, Blaine Capt. Dan Pelkey has been appointed the new deputy chief.
“He’ll do fabulous,” Szykulski said. “Because I’ve been here so long, I saw Dan enter our Explorer program way back in the day, and when he became a CSO [community service officer]. I actually was one of his field training officers. ... I’ve seen him mature and develop, and I think he’ll do a fabulous job bringing the department into the future.”
Szykulski said he’s incredibly thankful to the residents of Blaine and Anoka County at large.
“I’d like to thank the residents for their support of the department and me,” he said. “I hope, in my years here, in some small way that I’ve made the community a better place for everybody.”
Szykulski said the thing he’ll miss most about being on the force is seeing his fellow officers.
“I love them all,” he said. “They’re my family ... both past and present.”
