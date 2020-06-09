A Blaine couple is facing multiple charges, including tax fraud, after allegedly underreporting their income by more than $400,000 over two years.
Shawn Willard Nelson, 58, and Patricia Gilbert Nelson, 57, each face two felony counts of failure to file tax returns, two felony counts of failure to pay or collect taxes and two felony counts of false or fraudulent returns.
The two are being charged in relation to their 2013 and 2014 tax returns.
Authorities say the couple filed a 2013 tax return that reported approximately $32,000 in income. An investigation of the couple’s business by the Department of Revenue showed an income of $347,913, according to the complaint, meaning the couple allegedly underreported their income by over $315,000.
The 2014 tax return was also late, having been submitted in 2018, according to the complaint, and the couple reported an income of $17,497 that year. An investigation of their business records showed an income of $122,665 — meaning they underreported by $105,168, according to the complaint.
