A 28-year-old Blaine man pleaded guilty to stealing a radio from a garage.
Cody Thomas Adams-Nosbusch received a stay of imposition on one felony count of second-degree burglary with one gross misdemeanor count of obstructing the legal process dismissed. Adams-Nosbusch was sentenced Jan. 10 to 45 days in the Anoka County Jail, with 11 days credit for time served and three years of supervised probation. On March 8, 2019, officers arrested Adams-Nosbusch as he was jogging nearby after a resident reported him leaving a residence on Jefferson Street Northeast in Blaine with a large object under a long coat. A large radio was found near where Adams-Nosbusch was arrested, according to the criminal complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.