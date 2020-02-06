A 28-year-old Blaine man pleaded guilty to stealing a radio from a garage.

Cody Thomas Adams-Nosbusch received a stay of imposition on one felony count of second-degree burglary with one gross misdemeanor count of obstructing the legal process dismissed. Adams-Nosbusch was sentenced Jan. 10 to 45 days in the Anoka County Jail, with 11 days credit for time served and three years of supervised probation. On March 8, 2019, officers arrested Adams-Nosbusch as he was jogging nearby after a resident reported him leaving a residence on Jefferson Street Northeast in Blaine with a large object under a long coat. A large radio was found near where Adams-Nosbusch was arrested, according to the criminal complaint.

~ Connor Cummiskey

