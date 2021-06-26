The Minnesota Department of Commerce recently awarded Fridley a grant to help prevent auto thefts in the city.
“The amount of automobile thefts has steadily risen in Fridley and surrounding communities in recent years,” Fridley Deputy Director of Public Safety Ryan George said in a report for the June 14 City Council meeting. “Unfortunately, not enough resources were available to fully investigate auto theft cases.”
The city now will be able to fund a full-time auto theft investigator with the $203,905 grant starting Thursday, July 1.
The grant will cover the salary and benefits of the auto theft investigator. In addition, the grant will provide funds for specialized training through the International Association of Auto Theft Investigators, George said.
The grant expires June 30, 2023, but is eligible for a three-year extension.
George said the auto theft investigator will investigate all auto thefts and stolen vehicle recoveries not just in the city of Fridley, but also in Columbia Heights and Spring Lake Park, which have both agreed to the arrangement.
