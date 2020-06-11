A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle Wednesday, June 3, in Columbia Heights.
Later identified as Kenneth Charles Stover, 59, of Columbia Heights, the victim was struck shortly before 10 p.m. at the intersection of 42nd Avenue Northeast and Central Avenue Northeast. The crash was reported by an uninvolved third party who had passed by the scene.
Officers learned Stover had been struck in the roadway by a Toyota Camry in the northbound lanes of Central Avenue Northeast. Stover was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Toyota Camry was a 21-year-old Columbia Heights man who stopped and is cooperating with law enforcement. Officers noted no impairment, and the driver was released at the scene.
Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause of the crash. The Minnesota State Patrol is also involved in crash reconstruction.
Investigators noted the intersection where the crash occurred does not have a marked crosswalk and no traffic control signals.
The crash remains under investigation by the Columbia Heights Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
