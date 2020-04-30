A 53-year-old Anoka woman faces attempted murder charges after allegedly stabbing a 69-year-old man almost a dozen times and engaging in a three-hour standoff with police Friday, April 24.
Jacqueline Suzanna Patterson is charged with second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault against her roommate.
Around 10 a.m. April 24 Anoka police responded to 550 Greenhaven Road on a report of a male bleeding and yelling for help in the hallway of the eight-unit apartment complex.
Officers made contact with the victim, who had been stabbed approximately 11 times in the neck and abdomen and was bleeding profusely, according to the criminal complaint. The 69-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and was later listed in stable condition according to the Anoka Police Department.
The victim told officers that Patterson, his roommate/ex-girlfriend, had been sitting on the couch crying for some time and that when the victim came out of the bathroom, Patterson started stabbing him with a knife, according to the charges.
Police learned Patterson was in an apartment, so officers evacuated the building’s other residents and established a perimeter. The Anoka Police Department SWAT team and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team were activated, and negotiators established contact with Patterson.
Negotiators eventually convinced Patterson to come out, and she was “covered in blood from a number of self-inflicted stab wounds,” according to the complaint. She was taken to Mercy Hospital for treatment.
As of Wednesday, April 29, Patterson was being held in the Anoka County Jail in lieu of $200,000 bail, according to the Anoka County Jail roster. Her next court appearance is scheduled for May 12.
If convicted, Patterson faces up to 20 years in prison on the attempted murder charge and up to seven years on the assault charge.
