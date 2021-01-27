A 30-year-old Minneapolis woman is charged with trying to kill a woman in Coon Rapids earlier this month.
Allison Wesley faces one felony count of first-degree attempted murder and one felony count of second-degree attempted murder.
At 3:46 a.m. on Jan. 14 Coon Rapids police responded to reports of a stabbing in an apartment complex on Hanson Boulevard Northwest. Officers were directed to the third story, where they found the victim covered in blood and suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to the criminal complaint.
The victim told officers she had fallen asleep on the couch in front of the TV when she heard the door to her apartment open. She said she assumed it was her boyfriend, but instead it was Wesley, who she said is the mother of her boyfriend’s child, according to the complaint.
Wesley allegedly began stabbing the victim with a fixed-blade knife and attempted to slit her throat. The victim fought her off and ran into the hallway calling for help, and Wesley reportedly fled the apartment.
The victim was brought to Mercy Hospital, where she was treated for nine puncture wounds and five lacerations from the attack, according to the complaint.
Law enforcement found blood tracks and spatter throughout the apartment. Officers prepared a photo lineup and brought it to the hospital, and the victim identified Wesley’s photo as her attacker, the charges say.
That afternoon officers located Wesley at her home and arrested her as she was entering her SUV.
Wesley allegedly admitted to stabbing the victim. She told officers she suspected her child’s father was lying about spending time with the victim, so she took his keys — which had the key to the victim’s apartment on it — and went to the complex, according to the complaint.
There she used a knife to gain access to the apartment building and went to the third floor, where she unlocked and entered the victim’s apartment, the charges say.
Following the stabbing, Wesley told officers, she showered and slept at a friend’s house. She also placed her clothes and knife in a green duffel bag, which police found in her home, according to the complaint.
Wesley is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 11 for an omnibus hearing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.