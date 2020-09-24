A 21-year-old Coon Rapids man is charged with attempted murder in a Coon Rapids drive-by shooting in which no one was injured earlier this month.
James Joseph Rok faces one count of second-degree attempted murder.
Just before 9 p.m., Sept. 12, Rok was leaving a relative’s home where he lived with his girlfriend. At the same time, the victim, who owned the property, was returning to the home in the 116th block of Magnolia Avenue Northwest, according to the criminal complaint.
When the victim arrived home he blocked the exit of a Jeep Cherokee and a Chrysler 300 parked in the driveway. In response Rok allegedly drove over the victim’s lawn and sped away. The victim reportedly followed Rok, hoping to confront him on his cleanliness, but gave up and returned home.
While the victim was standing at the foot of his driveway Rok allegedly returned and shouted something about shooting while he drove past and fired six shots at the parked pickup where the victim sat before driving away.
The victim ducked in his pickup and avoided the rounds by inches, according to the complaint. Bullets left a hole near the driver’s side door, cracked the driver’s side rear window and shattered the rear cab window. Another bullet was found lodged in the siding of the home next door.
A minor was nearby and witnessed the shooting, the charges say. A Ring doorbell camera from nearby captured the shooting, according to the complaint.
Rok is scheduled for to appear in court for an omnibus hearing Oct. 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.