Anoka’s police dog, Bravo, was honored with a K-9 Purple Heart last week after surviving a shot to the neck at point-blank range in February while apprehending a carjacking suspect after a vehicle chase.
Anoka Police Chief Eric Peterson presented the award Oct. 26 at the annual Anoka Anti-Crime Commission fundraising breakfast.
“On Feb. 21 of 2021, our department was nearly turned upside down when we learned that K-9 Bravo was shot in the line of duty,” Peterson told the crowd gathered at Green Haven Golf Course.
The incident began when Blaine police officers responded to reports of theft by two suspects at Kohl’s.
The suspects began to flee in a stolen vehicle, which was eventually disabled, and they got out and began to flee on foot, Peterson said. Blaine officers pursued on foot until one suspect pointed a pistol at his own head, and then the suspects carjacked a vehicle occupied by an adult and a child, Peterson said. Another pursuit ensued, traveling north on Highway 65.
Anoka Officer Jake Sorteberg and his partner, Bravo, caught up with the pursuit just south of Cambridge, and the pursuit ended near the city of Braham, when the suspects’ vehicle crashed.
One suspect was surrendered, and the other began to run into oncoming traffic with his pistol in hand, Peterson said.
An officer struck the armed suspect with his squad car, but the suspect got up and ran toward a civilian vehicle, pointing his pistol at the driver, Peterson said.
The civilian struck the suspect, causing him to fall back and lose control of his firearm, and Sorteberg sent Bravo to apprehend the suspect, who was searching for his gun in about 10 inches of snow, Peterson said.
When Bravo latched onto the suspect’s leg, the suspect began kicking him in the face. The suspect found his gun and fired one round over Bravo’s head toward Sorteberg, Peterson said.
“From a seated position the suspect then placed the pistol under Bravo’s chin and fired one shot that struck him in the throat through his flak collar,” Peterson said. “Immediately after, Bravo disengaged and ran back to Officer Sorteberg.”
Other officers returned fire, fatally wounding the suspect, who was later identified as 27-year-old Dominic Lucas Koch, of St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin.
The other suspect, 26-year-old Joseph Heroff, of Baldwin, Wisconsin, pleaded guilty in May to first-degree aggravated robbery, a felony, and was sentenced in July to seven years and nine months in prison, stayed for 15 years. If he successfully completes 15 years of supervised probation, he won’t serve the prison time. The terms of his probation include one year in the Anoka County Jail, on work release if eligible, with credit for 158 days served. He must also pay more than $13,000 in restitution.
After the incident, Bravo was taken to an emergency vet center in Blaine, where he was stabilized and then transferred to the University of Minnesota veterinary hospital. Veterinarians discovered the bullet had entered through his throat, struck a vertebra and exited his right shoulder, Peterson said.
A few months later he recovered fully and returned to work in May.
“Bravo made sure that Officer Sorteberg and the other officers involved had an opportunity to return home safely to their families,” Peterson said.
In addition to honoring Bravo with a K-9 Purple Heart, Peterson awarded Sorteberg a Gallantry Star for “distinguished bravery in the arrest of a person who was a major threat to the welfare of the public.”
Blaine Police Chief Brian Podany presented Sorteberg and Bravo an Exemplary Service Award from the Blaine department, thanking them for their help.
“I can’t tell you how good it is to see a recovery here, to see you and Bravo back working,” Podany said. “Thank you for assisting us that day and for saving our officers as well and saving other community members out there as well.”
Podany added that the Blaine Police Department will likely present awards to some of its own officers at a later date.
