An Anoka man was shot in the foot last weekend after a drunken tussle with his roommate.
Gregg William Taylor, 46, is charged with second-degree assault following the incident.
Around 8:41 p.m. Saturday, May 22, Anoka police responded to the 300 block of Coolidge Street for a reported shooting. Police found the victim at a neighbor’s house, where he fled after the shooting, according to the criminal complaint.
Officers observed the victim had a gunshot wound in his foot. According to the charges, he told police his roommate, identified as Taylor, shot him.
The victim was taken to Mercy Hospital, where he told police that Taylor mowed the lawn earlier that day, so the victim bought Taylor lunch. They had four to five beers and some shots of liquor and purchased more beer on the way home, which they drank together, along with more shots of liquor, according to the complaint.
After copious amounts of alcohol, the roommates allegedly started wrestling or sparring in the basement, while the victim’s girlfriend watched.
The victim is a personal trainer and talented in ground fighting, he told police. At one point, the victim reportedly pinned Taylor to the ground and was bashing him in the nose, causing it to bled. When the victim’s girlfriend told him to get off Taylor, he reportedly did so.
Taylor allegedly left the room and came back with a gun, shooting the victim in the foot. He then allegedly pointed the gun at the victim’s head and said, “[expletive] say another word. I dare you.”
The victim and his girlfriend then fled to a neighbor’s residence to call the police.
The girlfriend was upstairs at the time of the shooting but told police the two were “belligerently drunk,” the charges say.
At the residence where the shooting took place, police reportedly found two men sitting outside drinking beer — one of which was Taylor. Police noticed Taylor smelled like alcohol and had cuts on his hands and his face, according to the complaint.
Taylor allegedly said repeatedly that he was “beat up for no [expletive] reason.”
After executing a search warrant on the residence, police found blood spatter, a gun and a shell casing, the charges say.
Taylor’s next appearance in court is scheduled for June 28. He was released from jail with conditions.
