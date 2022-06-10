ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On May 23 in the 2200 block of Ferry Street bank fraud was reported.
• On May 27 in the 3400 block of 14th Avenue a theft was reported.
Assault
• On May 27 in the 3300 block of Seventh Avenue an assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On May 25 in the 3800 Block of Seventh Avenue a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On May 24 in the 2100 block of Ferry Street property damage, likely with a BB gun, was reported.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On May 26 in the 9800 block of Avocet Street fraud was reported.
• On May 26 in the 11600 block of Raven Street theft was reported.
• On May 27 at Undercliff Street and 120th Avenue theft was reported.
• On May 27 at Vintage Street and 118th Lane theft was reported.
• On May 28 in the 11500 block of North Heights Drive theft was reported.
• On May 29 in the 700 block of County Parkway theft was reported.
• On May 29 in the 11300 block of Ibis Street theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On May 30 in the 12900 block of Riverdale Drive theft was reported.
• On June 1 in the 2000 block of 108th Lane felony fraud was reported.
Assault
• On May 26 in the 800 block of 98th Avenue an assault was reported.
• On May 29 in the 400 block of Northdale Boulevard an assault was reported.
• On May 31 in the 11200 block of Swallow Street an assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On May 28 at Coon Rapids Boulevard and Foley Boulevard a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On May 30 in the 3300 block of 124th Avenue a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On May 30 at Highway 10 and Creek Meadow Drive a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On June 1 at Highway 10 and Hanson Boulevard a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On May 31 at Highway 10 and Creek Meadow Drive a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On June 1 at Northdale Boulevard and Main Street drugs were found.
Property damage
• On May 26 in the 9700 block of University Avenue property damage was reported.
• On May 27 at Vintage Street and 121st Avenue damage to property was reported.
• On May 28 in the 11100 block of Robinson Drive criminal sexual conduct was reported
• On May 30 in the 10200 block of Woodcrest Drive damage to city property was reported.
Miscellaneous
• On June 1 in the 12600 block of Avocet Street a stop arm violation was reported.
• On May 26 in the 10400 block of Palm Street criminal sexual conduct was reported.
• On May 30 in the 400 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard a felony warrant arrest was made.
• On May 31 in the 12900 block of Riverdale Drive a felony warrant arrest was made.
RAMSEY
Theft
• On May 24 in the 14600 block of Olivine Terrace mail theft was reported.
Property damage
• On May 20 in the 7600 block of Sunwood Drive property damage was reported.
• On May 20 in the 15000 block of Nowthen Boulevard property damage at a city park was reported.
Assault
• On May 20 in the 7200 block of East Ramsey Parkway an assault was reported.
• On May 26 in the 7400 block of 149th Avenue assault was reported.
Miscellaneous
• On May 24 criminal sexual conduct was reported.
