5-year sentence of 1 of 2 convicted in string of burglaries
A 43-year-old Coon Rapids man was sentenced to five years in prison for his role in a string of burglaries.
Anthony Barrett Preston pleaded guilty to one felony count of second-degree burglary and one felony count of possession of a firearm by an ineligible person. Two felony counts of second-degree burglary and one felony count of theft of a firearm were dismissed.
Barrett was sentenced Oct. 28 to five years in the St. Cloud prison with 925 days credit for time served.
Barrett and 22-year-old James Lee Wadkins were linked to a series of burglaries in between March and April in 2017 from various locations in Coon Rapids and Carver, McLeod and Sherburne counties.
Wadkins pleaded guilty to two felony counts of second-degree burglary and is scheduled for sentencing Jan. 8, 2020.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Guilty plea in domestic abuse case
A 51-year-old Ramsey man pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman.
Scott Allen Bachler received a stay of imposition for one felony count of domestic assault.
Bachler was sentenced Aug. 30 to 60 days in the Anoka County Jail with four days credit for time served and three years of supervised probation.
Bachler attacked a woman in their residence on Chameleon Street Northwest during an argument about her speaking with a male friend, according to the criminal complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Probation, restitution for man with stolen snowmobile trailer
A 35-year-old Plymouth man pleaded guilty to stealing a snowmobile trailer from a Ramsey residence.
Daniel Robert Miller received a stay of imposition for one felony count of receiving stolen property valued over $5,000, with one felony count of receiving stolen property valued between $1,000 and $5,000 dismissed.
Miller was sentence July 30 to five years of supervised probation, 30 days in the Anoka County Jail with 15 days credit for time served and is required to pay $3,245 in restitution.
On March 8 Ramsey police received a report that a snowmobile and trailer were stolen from a residence on 149th Lane Northwest. Miller’s truck was later identified towing a trailer that matched the description, according to the criminal complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Woman with stolen firearm gets probation
A 26-year-old Coon Rapids woman received probation after pleading guilty to having a stolen gun.
Shakira Rashae Prince was convicted on one felony count of receiving stolen property.
Prince was sentenced July 22 to two years of supervised probation.
On March 24 Prince was found in possession of a Sig Sauer 1911 .45 that had been reported stolen out of Eagan, according to the criminal complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Second man in Coon Rapids burglary sentenced
A 35-year-old Minneapolis man pleaded guilty to stealing from a Coon Rapids construction site.
Nicholas Marc McGovern was convicted on one felony count of third-degree burglary.
McGovern was sentenced July 30 to one year and nine months in the St. Cloud prison, stayed for five years, 158 days in the Anoka County Jail with 19 days credit for time served and was placed on five years of supervised probation. If he successfully completes probation, he won’t serve the prison time.
On March 31 McGovern and 28-year-old Russel James Hildebrand Jr. were found in a construction site at 3140 Northdale Blvd. NW in Coon Rapids.
Hildebrand was convicted April 30 on one felony count of third-degree burglary.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Time served given to man charged with fleeing police
A 29-year-old Minneapolis man pleaded guilty to fleeing Coon Rapids police.
Victor Lature Jones Jr. pleaded guilty to one felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and one gross misdemeanor count of criminal vehicular operation resulting in bodily harm.
Jones was sentenced Aug. 6 to 127 days in the Anoka County Jail, credit for time served.
On April 3 a Coon Rapids police officer attempted to pull over Jones after he ran a red light. Jones pulled over before fleeing at high speeds until his car collided with a Jeep at an intersection, according to the criminal complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Ramsey man sentenced for assault
A 43-year-old Ramsey man was convicted of assaulting a woman in her bedroom.
Frank Nicholas Colwell was convicted of one misdemeanor count of fifth-degree assault,with one felony count of threats of violence dismissed.
Colwell was sentenced Oct. 16 to 90 days in the Anoka County Jail stayed for one year.
On March 9 Ramsey police responded to a domestic report from a residence on Hedgehog Street Northwest in Ramsey where Colwell attacked a woman during an argument, according to the criminal complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Bar burglar behind bars
A 49-year-old Shoreview man pleaded guilty to robbing an Anoka bar.
Terrence John Adams pleaded guilty to one felony count of simple robbery with one felony count of third-degree burglary dismissed.
Adams was sentenced Oct. 7 to three years and eight months in the St. Cloud prison with 174 days credit for time served and is required to pay $105.30 in restitution.
On April 9 Adams was caught on surveillance footage breaking into a secure office in Billy’s Bar and Grill on Jackson Street in Anoka before he was chased from the bar, according to the criminal complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
8-year sentence for meth possession
A 33-year-old St. Michael man pleaded guilty to drug possession after being caught driving without a license in Anoka.
Nicholas Carmelo Nierenhausen pleaded guilty to one felony count of first-degree controlled substance crime, with one gross misdemeanor count of driving after cancellation, one misdemeanor count of obstructing the legal process and two more first-degree controlled substance crime charges dismissed.
Carmelo was sentenced Oct. 7 to eight years and 11 months in the St. Cloud prison with 135 days credit for time served.
On April 16 an Anoka police officer recognized Nierenhausen driving without a license and arrested him at a residence in Anoka where he was found carrying approximately 33 grams of methamphetamine, according to the criminal complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Guilty plea in winter jacket theft
A 25-year-old Minneapolis man pleaded guilty to stealing winter jackets from a Coon Rapids store.
Cleveland Cornell Longmire Jr. was convicted on one gross misdemeanor count of theft valued between $1,000 and $5,000.
Longmire was sentenced July 29 to 180 days in the Anoka County Jail with three days credit for time served and the remainder stayed for one year. He also was placed on one year of unsupervised probation. If he successfully completes probation, he won’t serve the rest of the jail time.
On Feb. 21 Longmire and another unnamed man were arrested by Coon Rapids police after stealing approximately $1,580 in winter jackets from Dick’s Sporting Goods, according to the complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Charges dismissed against second party in winter jacket theft
All charges against a 32-year-old St. Michael man were dismissed in a Coon Rapids theft case.
Martez Romell Turner had been charged with one felony count of theft valued between $1,000 and $5,000 and one gross misdemeanor count of false information to police.
Both charges against Turner were dismissed Nov. 7.
Turner had been charged in relation to a Feb. 21 theft from a Coon Rapids Dick’s Sporting Goods.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Charges dismissed in Andover domestic assault case
Three charges of domestic assault against a 24-year-old Andover man were dismissed.
Benjamin Michael Johnson had been charged with one felony count of domestic assault by strangulation and two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault.
Charges against Johnson were dismissed by the prosecution Aug. 19.
Johnson was charged in relation to an alleged fight on Feb. 24, according to the criminal complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Ramsey domestic assault charges dismissed
Domestic assault charges against a 37-year-old Ramsey man were dismissed.
Marc Alexander Carnahan had been charged with one felony count of domestic assault by strangulation, one gross misdemeanor count of endangerment of a child and one misdemeanor count of domestic assault.
Charges against Carnahan were dismissed Nov. 6 in the interest of justice, according to court documents.
Carnahan was charged in relation to an alleged attack on March 8 in a residence on Fluorine Street, according to the criminal complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Meth possession charges dismissed
Drug possession charges against a 34-year-old Circle Pines man were dismissed.
Nathan John McKeehan had been charged with one felony count of first-degree controlled substance crime. The charge was dismissed Aug. 28.
McKeehan was charged in relation to an Oct. 7 incident in which Coon Rapids police allegedly found a significant amount of methamphetamine in a hotel room after being tipped off by hotel staff, according to the criminal complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Anoka man guilty of burglary, other charges dismissed
A 33-year-old Anoka man pleaded guilty to burglary but had other charges dismissed in a plea deal.
Jed Robert Plachecki had been charged with one felony count of receiving stolen property valued over $5,000 and one gross misdemeanor count of endangerment of a child. Those charges against Plachecki were dismissed July 17 after he pleaded guilty to one felony count of second-degree burglary.
The dismissed charges stemmed from a Sept. 27, 2018, search of a residence in the 2500 block of Wingfield Avenue in Anoka where officers were searching for allegedly stolen golf equipment.
Plachecki was sentenced for the burglary charge July 16 to a year and one day in the St. Cloud prison, stayed for five years, placed on five years of supervised probation, required to pay $3,154.08 in restitution and given 90 days in the Anoka County Jail with seven days credit for time served. If he successfully completes probation, he won’t serve the prison time.
Plachecki was convicted of breaking into Arrow Fence and Sign in East Bethel and stealing $4,000 in cash, a welder, two firearms and seven Menard’s gift cards worth $350, according to the criminal complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Tool theft charges dismissed
A theft charge against a 37-year-old Zimmerman man in relation to a Coon Rapids incident was dismissed.
Matthew William Cleve was charged with one felony count of theft valued between $1,000 and $5,000.
The charge was dismissed Aug. 20 without prejudice in the interest of justice, according to court documents.
Cleve had been charged in relation to an Oct. 20, 2018, incident in which he was alleged to have stolen tools from a man in Coon Rapids, according to the criminal complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Woman charged with stealing senior’s checkbook in Coon Rapids
A 22-year-old Brooklyn Park woman is charged with stealing from seniors in Coon Rapids.
Troiyauna Lakia Delores Fox faces one felony count of first-degree burglary.
On Oct. 16 a Coon Rapids officer was dispatched to Select Senior Living at 11350 Martin St. NW on a report of a suspicious person, according to the criminal complaint.
Upon arrival the officer spoke with the nursing supervisor who reported that a woman, later identified as Fox, allegedly had told occupants to leave their apartment due to a fire drill.
One occupant reported the next day that his checkbook was missing. That day a man allegedly attempted to fraudulently cash one of the resident’s checks in Golden Valley.
Fox was reportedly identified as the driver of the vehicle the man rode in.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Assault charges filed in alleged Anoka attack
A 23-year-old Lino Lakes man is charged with assaulting a man in Anoka.
Michael Donovan Wruk Jr. faces one felony count of third-degree assault.
On Oct. 4 Anoka police received a report that a man had been assaulted outside a residence on Monroe Street on Sept. 29, according to the criminal complaint.
A witness allegedly corroborated the assault report.
The victim allegedly had two fractures to his jaw and a concussion.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Minneapolis man charged with burglary in Anoka
A 26-year-old Minneapolis man is charged with breaking into an Anoka garage and stealing checks.
Kongmong Alvin Yang faces one felony count of possession of stolen checks and one felony count of third-degree burglary.
On Nov. 6 Anoka police surrounded a garage on Seventh Avenue in Anoka after receiving a report of a burglary in progress, according to the complaint.
Yang allegedly had pried a window off the garage to enter. After exiting the garage he reportedly told officers he had been attempting to start his friend’s car.
Officers searched Yang and allegedly found a key fob to the car inside the garage as well as two checks reported stolen, as well as numerous other items identified as the victim’s. The checks were for $4,489 and $90.96.
Yang initially said he had received the check from work done in St. Paul, then later said someone else had given it to him and they agreed to split the money once he cashed it, the charges say.
~ Connor Cummiskey
Alleged burglary interrupted in Nowthen
A 45-year-old Anoka man is charged with attempting to break into a Nowthen home.
Michael Richard Rogers faces one felony count of first-degree attempted burglary.
On Nov. 8 Anoka County deputies were dispatched to a residence on Baugh Street Northwest in Nowthen on reports of a man using a flashlight to look inside the home, according to the criminal complaint.
Upon arrival deputies allegedly stopped Rogers after he drove through the front yard of the residence.
Deputies observed that the front lights of the residence had been tampered with, a small hole had been cut in the rear screen door and a lock on a shed had been cut, according to the complaint.
Rogers allegedly had a bolt cutter and box cutter in his vehicle.
~ Connor Cummiskey
