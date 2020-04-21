A member of the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office is numbered among the FBI National Academy’s recent graduates.
Lt. Brent Erickson, along with 254 other officers from around the country, spent 10 weeks at the academy in Quantico, Virginia, working toward their graduation March 13.
“It was phenomenal actually,” Erickson said. “It was a great opportunity, probably the highlight of my career thus far to be able to put my normal work life aside for 10 weeks and concentrate on just self development.”
Erickson, who has been with the office for 19 years, applied over two years ago. This year the Sheriff’s Office received a spot in the academy, and Erickson was selected. The Sheriff’s Office usually gets a spot about every four years, Erickson said.
One class that stuck out to Erickson was dealing with at-risk employees. There he learned about how officers deal with mental health, post-traumatic stress disorder and suicide.
“I didn’t realize until I went to that class how prevalent it was in our profession,” Erickson said.
More officers die each year by suicide than in the line of duty, according to the Community Oriented Policing Services of the U.S. Department of Justice. COPS cites officers’ exposure to violence, suicide and other job-related stressors as one reason why law enforcement agents see such impact from mental health issues.
Anyone struggling with thoughts of suicide can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-8255. Public safety employees can call the Safe Call Now line, 1-206-459-3020, a crisis line supporting public safety employees.
A highlight of Erickson’s time was meeting members of law enforcement from around the country and overseas, he said.
Thirty-two international students attended the program, and Erickson said he was interested in learning how law enforcement works in other countries.
Networking with other law enforcement members has created an avenue for sharing advice. The various email chains and chat groups have already proved useful for learning what other agencies are doing to address big issues, Erickson said.
“I’ll be utilizing that group of individuals and that network for the rest of my career,” he said.
The FBI National Academy started in 1935. A total of 52,795 graduates have walked through its doors.
Sheriff James Stuart affirmed his department’s conviction to providing the right tools to his staff in order to better serve the community.
“Proper training is one of the most important tools that we can provide,” Stuart said in a statement. “The FBI NA is an exceptional training opportunity for our command staff members to enhance their leadership abilities. We are grateful that Lt. Erickson was able to take advantage of this opportunity and bring the knowledge back to our own team and our communities.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.