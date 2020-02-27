Anoka County fire departments lent a helping hand last week at Northern Metal Recycling in Becker after receiving a call for assistance.
Andover, Coon Rapids, Lexington, Lino Lakes, Ramsey and the Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View fire departments responded to Becker Fire Department’s call for assistance. More than 50 other departments responded to the scene from across the state, from as far away as Duluth.
A passerby first spotted the fire about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, at Northern Metal Recycling. The fire burned for over 48 hours with flames reaching a height of 50 feet in the air and creating a cloud of black smoke that could be seen for more than 20 miles.
The four-day fire was finally extinguished Saturday, Feb. 22, by private firefighters hired by the company, according to a statement from Becker Police Chief Brent Baloun.
At press time, the cause of the fire was still unknown, and investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s officials were continuing to investigate.
Andover Fire Department
The Andover Fire Department at first sent a tanker, but it was canceled en route. The department then sent two crews of four with an engine. They worked two eight-hour shifts Feb. 20.
Coon Rapids Fire Department
Four members of the Coon Rapids Fire Department helped fight the fire Wednesday, Feb. 19. They were there for six hours.
The team took a ladder truck to cover a pile on the north side of the yard in water, according to Fire Marshal Todd Williams.
“It was scary at the beginning because ... we didn’t know what we’d be up against,” Williams said.
But once they were there, he said it was a simple operation.
Once the crew got their ladder set up, they spent the afternoon changing nozzle positions to wet different hot spots, he said.
“It was an interesting day because that’s a big incident,” Williams said.
The firefighters were prepared for the day’s cold weather, too. They had hand warmers from the community and extra socks to change into when they needed. There were enough crews up to help that they could take turns getting out of the cold, Williams said.
“They took good care of us while we were there,” he said.
Ramsey Fire Department
Ramsey sent its aerial truck and six crew members to Becker to serve two, six-hour shifts on Tuesday and Wednesday from midnight to 6 a.m.
SBM Fire Department
After receiving an email from the Becker Fire Department Feb. 19, the Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds Fire Department jumped to assist with the Northern Metal Recycling fire.
The SBM Fire Department provided assistance from 6 p.m. to midnight Tuesday, Feb. 19, and from midnight to 6 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20.
The department sent Engine 2 up to Becker on Feb. 19 with a crew of five firefighters followed by another crew of three firefighters who brought up a water tender, which is a specialized firefighting apparatus designed for transporting water. SBM Assistant Chief of Operations Dan Retka stayed to work both shifts.
SBM Fire Chief Charlie Smith, who was with the second crew, said once SBM and other fire departments arrived, they received instructions from the Becker Fire Department Command Unit on where to go.
Smith said units were dispatched in all directions around the fire and along a fire break of about 20 feet of bare ground and a row of crushed, stacked cars roughly 30-50 feet high.
The SBM Fire Department Engine 2 was stationed on the north side near the Northern Metal Recycling facility’s car shredder, where the crew hooked up its fire hose lines to nearby hydrants to protect the fire break and a grapple operator, which was throwing burning cars back towards the central part of the fire as they ignited near the edges of the fire.
“One of my guys said it was something out of ‘Transformers,’” Smith said. “It was incredible. The crews really played a pivotal role in protecting the fire break to make sure it wouldn’t extend to the rest of the cars.”
Smith went up to Becker for the second shift with two other firefighters. They brought up a regular truck and a water tender, which had issues with the caps freezing but continued to function.
Once the second crew arrived, they relieved the first crew, except for Retka, and took over Engine 2 and the water tender.
Smith worked in the Command Post with Savage Fire Chief Andrew Slama, and together they went to each engine to help solve any issues that arose.
“It was really cold that night, and there were a lot of rigs having issues,” he said. “Things were so cold and freezing up. Things just weren’t working right.”
The firefighters sprayed water and foam to protect the fire break throughout both shifts. Smith said SBM Engine 2 pumped over 500,000 gallons of water during the 12 hours it spent on scene.
“The Becker Fire is the largest mutual aid fire I’ve ever been on in 30 years,” Smith said. “It worked very well. All the departments were glad to see each other, and they worked very well together. Everyone kind of has their own little quirks they do operationally in their own communities, but out there it was very much a basic operation where everyone knew what they needed to do. ... It was almost like a camaraderie, team-building exercise. We were all in this thing together, and we’re going to help the city of Becker out and get this thing done. Whatever we need to do.”
