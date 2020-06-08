The Anoka-Champlin Fire Department is looking for an interim chief to lead the department and critique its operations for the next four to six months or until a new chief is hired.
Last summer longtime Chief Charlie Thompson left to take the top job at the Columbia Heights Fire Department. Since then, Anoka-Champlin has struggled to find the right candidate to replace him.
“We’ve had difficulty filling the fire chief position, and the thought was since we just went through a round of solicitation for applications ... let’s give it some time — let’s give it six, nine months to see if we get a different pool of applicants,” said Anoka City Manager Greg Lee, who is on the Fire Board for the joint department serving Anoka and Champlin.
In the meantime, the board wants to bring in someone experienced to “assist in managing the daily operations of the department, mentor current employees, and evaluate the operational readiness of the Fire Department,” according to the request for proposals.
At the end of the contract, the interim chief will write a formal report with recommendations related the department’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.
After nearly 15 years with a single fire chief, the Fire Board decided it could use the current waiting period to seek a fresh perspective.
“We know there’s some things that perhaps somebody coming in might see that we’re not seeing now,” Lee said. “We just see this as an opportunity to bring in a fresh set of eyes and somebody to maybe look at it from a different perspective.”
Although the interim chief could be considered to stay on as the next full-time chief, that’s not the Fire Board’s intent.
“We’re actually kind of targeting retired chiefs, ... somebody with a lot of experience, who has seen a lot of things, who can help out the Anoka-Champlin Fire Department,” Lee said.
After Thompson stepped down, Assistant Chief Jon Holmes began serving as interim chief, but it’s not his full-time job.
Proposals are due by noon Wednesday, June 10, and the Fire Board hopes to sign a contract soon.
“We don’t have an exact schedule at this time, but we want to move fairly quickly,” Lee said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.