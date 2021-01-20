The Anoka-Champlin Fire Department hopes the third time’s the charm.
After soliciting a third round of applications, the Fire Board is preparing to interview finalists for the position of fire chief in early February.
Nearly a year and a half has passed since the departure of former Chief Charlie Thompson, who held the position almost 15 years and now leads the Columbia Heights Fire Department. Anoka-Champlin has struggled to find the right candidate to replace him.
Richard Kline, a retired Plymouth fire chief, continues to serve as interim chief to help with the selection and transition process. Kline, who started the interim position July 13, 2020, originally signed a contract to serve through the end of October 2020 at $55 an hour. He later agreed to stay on until the end of February, despite the fact that he is out of state for the season and must work remotely and return periodically.
“We wanted him to be involved and continue on as interim chief to get us through at least the hiring phase of this,” Anoka City Manager Greg Lee said.
The Fire Board also hired Emergency Services Consulting International to assist in the recruitment and selection process for the third round of applications.
“We’re trying to cast a broader net,” Lee said.
The board received 22 applications by the Dec. 15 deadline, including candidates as far away as Illinois and New York. Together Kline and ESCI narrowed the field to six finalists, and a Fire Board committee has whittled that number to four.
The committee was scheduled to interview those candidates Jan. 20 to narrow the field further.
The full board expects to interview finalists in early February in hopes of making an offer soon after.
This time around the Fire Board is also attempting to include firefighters in the process by allowing them to submit questions for the interview committee to ask applicants, according to Lee. Some firefighters in the department have been frustrated with the drawn out process of selecting a new chief.
If all goes well, Lee estimates a new fire chief will start sometime in March. He said he feels good about the pool of applicants and the process this time.
“Things are going very well, and things are on track to get a new chief,” he said. “So I’m very confident for this third round of solicitation of applicants that we’ll be successful.”
