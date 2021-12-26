When Jon Holmes became a firefighter at age 21, he’d ride on the back of firetrucks to calls. That was 43 years ago.
“We used to do a lot of crazy things that probably wouldn’t be acceptable anymore,” he said.
Last month the longtime Anoka-Champlin assistant fire chief became the final firefighter to retire after serving on the Anoka Fire Department before its 1985 transition to the Anoka-Champlin department.
“With Jon ends an era,” Fire Chief Ted Massicotte said. “He will be missed.”
Holmes grew up in Anoka and served on the Anoka Fire Department with his father, who stayed with the department 36 years.
“My dad was very active in the fire service back when I turned 21, and he said, ‘You should probably try this. I think you’ll like it,’” Holmes said. “I did, and I never left.”
Since then, Holmes has worked under nine fire chiefs and served as interim chief three times, including during much of 2020 while the cities of Anoka and Champlin engaged in a prolonged search for a full-time chief. Holmes said he never wanted to be the chief because he didn’t want to navigate the politics of the position.
Even when he wasn’t acting as interim chief, spending four decades in the fire service wasn’t easy.
“It’s one of those thankless jobs that people are running out of burning buildings and we’re running in to put them out,” he said. “The challenging part is to know what you’re doing, when you’re doing it and why you’re doing it, because every burning building burns differently, and to be careful and make sure that nobody gets hurt. You really have to have your wits about you.”
Despite the challenges, Holmes said the experience has been well worth it.
“It just seemed to fit real well,” he said. “And I enjoyed it. I enjoyed the people and the camaraderie with the brothers and sisters of the fire service. ... I’ve met a lot of good people in the fire service over the years.”
Holmes said the department has a strong reputation and a good work ethic.
Although it’s been “a really good ride,” Holmes said it felt like the right time to say goodbye.
But he won’t be far away.
Holmes still serves as a public services supervisor for the city of Anoka, where he’s worked for 39 years, and he intends to stick around.
“I’ve got a really good crew,” he said. “It’s actually really fun to come to work every day. ... I’m not someone who can sit around and do nothing.”
Chief Massicotte is glad he’ll still be able to pick Holmes’ brain from time to time.
“He holds a lot of that working knowledge that helps me out when I try to figure out why things are the way they are,” Massicotte said. “I can go to Jon for that history.”
Massicotte said Holmes is well respected not only within the Anoka-Champlin department but by neighboring departments as well.
“Jon is a tremendous asset to the city, the Fire Department and the community as a whole,” Massicotte said.
