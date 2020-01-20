Andover’s new fire chief began learning the ropes after returning to the department Jan. 6.
Fire Chief Dennis Jones started as a volunteer firefighter in 1989 at the Andover Fire Department. When he heard the city was looking for a new chief after Chief Jerry Streich announced his retirement, Jones decided it would be nice to come back.
“It was an opportunity to work for a really great fire department,” he said. “Again, I’m biased because I used to work here and live here, and it’s a great place to live and work.”
Jones left in 1992 for the Coon Rapids Fire Department where he worked in various roles. He went to St. Paul in 2001 where he worked for 17 years before he retired.
After graduating from Coon Rapids high school, Jones went to trade school to work in the printing industry. He became interested in firefighting after meeting his neighbor.
“His yard looked like a golf course, his house was spotless, his
driveway was spotless — everything was squared away, and he was home all the time,” Jones said.
At that time Jones was working long hours as a printer. He took a few classes to start learning about the fire service and decided to become a firefighter.
“I like helping people, I like the excitement, I like the fact that there is so many disciplines in the fire service,” Jones said.
Jones earned an associate degree in fire technology administration from Lake Superior College in Duluth and earned a bachelor’s of science in public administration from Metropolitan State University in St. Paul. He received his master’s degree in homeland security and security studies from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California. He also was certified as an executive fire officer by the National Fire Academy in Maryland.
Jones retired in 2018 but decided his retirement had become boring and took a job as the emergency manager coordinator and finance chief for Ramsey County, where he wrote grants, worked on the budget and was in charge of critical infrastructure and risk assessment, Jones said.
“I love retirement, don’t get me wrong, because you get to hunt and fish and do all the outdoor stuff and travel, walk the dogs, hang out with the kids, all that stuff,” Jones said. “But after a while it’s like, ‘Well, I’ve got quite a bit of education behind me, and I’m kind of young to retire,’ (...) and I wanted to put my brain back to work and be part of something.”
Jones’ father was in the military, and service was a major value instilled in his family. Jones participated in Boy Scouts and volunteered at food shelves.
Going forward, Jones hopes to maintain the reputation of the department, which earned fire department of the year in 2019.
“This is an outstanding place to be, and I’m proud to be part of the team here,” Jones said.
