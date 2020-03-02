A 26-year-old Andover man is charged with raping a 15-year-old girl after coercing her to send him revealing photos.
Muhammed Adnan Abdulamer faces one felony count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two felony counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Law enforcement began investigating Abdulamer in November 2019 after a 15-year-old girl reported he had sexually assaulted her in Ramsey in September 2019, according to the criminal complaint.
The victim reported she began communicating with Abdulamer on Snapchat, where he identified himself as a 16-year-old name “Moe” attending the same high school as the victim, according to the complaint.
The two communicated for a few days before Abdulamer began making sexually suggestive comments, according to the complaint. He then allegedly sent images of his genitals to the victim and requested the victim send him pictures.
Eventually Abdulamer convinced the victim to send him photos of her in her underwear and then asked to meet in person, according to the complaint.
When the victim refused, Abdulamer allegedly threatened to share the photos with her classmates if she did not. He allegedly sent the photos back to the victim as proof he still had copies.
On Sept. 21 the victim met Abdulamer in a park in Ramsey, according to the complaint. Upon arrival, the victim knew Abdulamer was not 16. He allegedly told her he was 24 and that he would distribute the images if she told anyone about what was about to happen.
The pair got into Abdulamer’s car, and he allegedly drove them to a different park and raped her in the backseat of his vehicle.
Abdulamer then drove to a nearby gas station and went inside to make a purchase while the victim waited in the car before he dropped her off near her house, the charges say.
Abdulamer allegedly contacted the victim later that day asking if she enjoyed the assault. When she said no, Abdulamer allegedly became angry and demanded she meet him again the next day or he would distribute the images.
On Sept. 22 the victim reportedly met Abdulamer again, and he was driving a different vehicle. Abdulamer promised to delete the images and then raped the girl again, the charges allege.
Abdulamer again drove to the same gas station and later texted the victim that he had fun and they should date, according to the complaint. The victim refused and blocked Abdulamer and spoke with friends and her parents over the next few days.
Investigators located video from the gas station that corroborated the victim’s description of the vehicle and Abdulamer’s clothing, according to the complaint.
Police executed a search warrant at the vehicle owner’s house on Round Lake Boulevard in Andover where Abdulamer was identified, the charges say.
Abdulamer reportedly admitted to being on Snapchat as “Moe” and driving the identified car but denied having met with any girls.
Investigators tested the back seat of the car which came back positive for semen in a preliminary test, according to the complaint. A distinctive lump on Abdulamer’s genitals identified by the victim also was found by investigators, according to the complaint.
Abdulamer has an omnibus hearing scheduled for March 5.
