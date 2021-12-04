An Andover man was allegedly found with 142 grams of methamphetamine while being arrested for a robbery in Coon Rapids.
Joshua William Olson, 33, is charged with four felonies: first-degree aggravated robbery, first-degree attempted aggravated robbery, theft and first-degree meth possession.
According to the criminal complaint, Home Depot employees reported Olson had walked out of the store without paying for items and loaded them into his van.
The value of the items amounted to $1,783.92.
An employee took photos of the van’s license plates and, as he was turning back toward the store, felt a poke in his left side and Olson allegedly told him to give him his phone.
Another employee told police she saw Olson pull out a knife of some sort and swing it toward the other employee. The employee who took the photos reportedly had a cut in his left side, according to the complaint.
Olson was arrested at Lion’s Coon Creek Park on Oct. 19, at which point officers allegedly found a black folding knife in his pocket, as well as 142 grams of meth.
Police were dispatched to the park for a welfare check, when they found Olson in front of a small fire with some bags around him, charges say.
Olson allegedly told officers a backpack next to him “might contain an item that was not” his, but he didn’t know what that particular item was because he was sleeping, according to the complaint.
Inside the backpack, police allegedly found 142 grams of meth, a glass pipe, syringes and other paraphernalia, charges say.
Olson’s bail was set at $25,000 with conditions. He has an omnibus hearing scheduled for Jan. 4.
