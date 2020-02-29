A 31-year-old Coon Rapids man is charged with stealing power tools from multiple Ramsey houses.
Kevin Zachary Potter faces two felony counts of first-degree burglary charges and one felony count of receiving stolen property valued over $5,000.
On Oct. 22, 2018, officers were dispatched to a residence on Collins Drive Northwest in Ramsey on reports of a burglary, according to the criminal complaint.
One victim told police he went outside for a cigarette and noticed someone had gone through his vehicle and his backyard gate was open.
The complainant told police heallegedly found Potter between two of his neighbors’ houses. Potter allegedly reportedly told the man he was visiting a friend and then told him to “piss off” and began leaving.
The man then allegedly pulled a gun on Potter, who reportedly had a knife, but. Potter then dropped the knife and began to walk away, according to the complaint.
The man followed Potter until police arrived and reportedly noticed an unfamiliar mountain bike in the area.
Potter allegedly told police the transmission on his vehicle had stopped working and he was going to ask for tools to fix it when he was confronted by the complainant. Potter reportedly consented to officers searching his backpack, where they found several multi-tool knives, the charges say.
Officers reportedly found the bike was reported stolen and a backpack on the bike contained a car stereo and CB radio as well as several power tools nearby.
Potter allegedly consented to a pat search, and officers found approximately .25 grams of methamphetamine, according to the complaint.
Two neighbors of the complainant later reportedly told police later they found missing power tools that were found by the bike. DNA swabbed from the service door of one of the residences and the power tools matched a sample collected from Potter, according to the policereport.
The bike was reported stolen from an attached garage in Maple Grove and was reportedly valued at $7,970.92.
