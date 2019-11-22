A St. Cloud man charged with murdering a Blaine woman in his basement last year and telling police God told him to do it has been found incompetent to stand trial and is being civilly committed for treatment.
Daniel Walter Kenning, 40, was charged with first- and second-degree murder after turning himself in to police the morning of Sept. 29, 2018, saying he strangled a woman in his basement, according to the criminal complaint.
Authorities identified the victim as Jennifer Lee Moy, 45, of Blaine.
On Oct. 24, 2019, a Stearns County court found Kenning incompetent to stand trial. The Stearns County Attorney’s Office offered no objection. The finding of incompetency suspends criminal proceedings because the defendant is deemed unfit to participate in his own defense.
At a commitment hearing Friday, Nov. 15, Judge John Scherer found Kenning to have a severe mental illness and be a potential danger to others. The judge ordered Kenning civilly committed for treatment at the Anoka Metro Regional Treatment Center for up to six months.
Criminal proceedings can resume if Kenning is restored to competency and able to participate in his own defense. Lotte Hansen, chief of the civil division of the Stearns County Attorney’s Office, said it can take a year for some defendants to be restored to competency, though she couldn’t speak to the timing of Kenning’s specific case.
According to the criminal complaint, Kenning told officers he picked up Moy the evening of Sept. 28, 2018, and drove her back to his house. He said he had previously met Moy at a wedding and they communicated via Facebook Messenger. Kenning claimed he and Moy went to his basement in the early hours of Sept. 29, 2018, where he tied her legs and handcuffed her arms to a table before strangling Moy to death with one hand, the charges say. He turned himself in at the St. Cloud Police Department shortly after 8 a.m. that same day.
In a statement to police, Kenning said God had told him to kill someone, whom he would then be able to resurrect, according to the complaint. He said he was “supposed” to kill Moy the previous weekend but could not.
Connor Cummiskey contributed to this report.
