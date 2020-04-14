A 36-year-old Coon Rapids man faces felony drug charges after police reported more than 300 grams of methamphetamine found in a raid on his property.
Ry Cedric Gustafson is charged with three counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Just before 6 a.m. April 3, officers from the Anoka-Hennepin Narcotics and Violent Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant in the 10800 block of Eagle Street Northwest in Coon Rapids.
Officers breached the garage after allegedly hearing a voice inside. Upon entry officers found Gustafson with a large bag suspected of containing methamphetamine at his feet, according to the criminal complaint. The contents later tested positive as 335 grams of methamphetamine.
Officers allegedly found $8,600 on Gustafson’s person and another $14,000 on a work bench in the garage. Three handguns were also reportedly found inside a toolbox in the rafters, one with an altered serial number.
Gustafson also is facing two first-degree possession of a controlled substance charges from a July 18, 2019, incident.
In 2019 officers executed a search warrant at Gustafson’s residence. At that time officers allegedly found several gallon-size bags containing suspected methamphetamine residue and paraphernalia.
Officers also allegedly found a backpack under the deck containing a total of 1,113 grams of what field tested positive as methamphetamine.
Gustafson’s wife admitted to police she possessed a small amount of methamphetamine found in the bedroom and also told police Gustafson was running drugs for a known high-level methamphetamine dealer, according to the complaint.
Gustafson is ineligible to possess a firearm due to a conviction of a prior crime of violence from 2003.
Gustafson is incarcerated in the Anoka County Jail on $500,000 bail.
