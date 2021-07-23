A 33-year-old Columbia Heights man died June 26 while kidnapping charges were still pending in Ramsey County. The case has been dropped due to his death.
Brandon Thomas Fisher was charged with felony kidnapping, two counts of felony first-degree burglary, felony domestic assault and felony threats of violence for an incident that allegedly occurred Jan. 1 in St. Paul, according to the criminal complaint.
On Jan. 1 a woman reported Fisher had kidnapped her from her friend’s apartment and assaulted her while driving to Columbia Heights. He allegedly ripped off her clothes as she tried to get out of the car.
Fisher was convicted of violating domestic abuse orders of protection and no contact orders four times between Nov. 2018 and Nov. 2019.
