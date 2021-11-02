Four people are charged with violently robbing a woman in Coon Rapids in October.
Carson Thomas McCoy, 20, of Blaine; Ashley Ann Stanley, 30, of Mound; Catherine Ann Smith, 53, of Minneapolis; and Bryan Keith Smith, 35, of Rice, each face one count of second-degree aggravated robbery, a felony.
According to the criminal complaint, three people kidnapped a woman at gunpoint in the 3500 block of 131st Lane Northwest in Coon Rapids Oct. 5. The victim allegedly recognized two of the people as McCoy and Stanley, but she didn’t know the other person.
The group told the victim they were taking her to Catherine Smith, because she didn’t know where her son — Bryan Smith — was located, and thought the victim may know where he was, charges say.
The victim told officers she paid Bryan Smith’s bail Oct. 1 and that on Oct. 2 he insisted she give him more money, but she didn’t.
When the group took the victim to Catherine Smith’s Minneapolis home, the three stayed outside the residence, charges say.
Catherine Smith allegedly hit the victim repeatedly with a black gun and asked where her son was. Catherine Smith also had brass knuckles, according to the complaint.
The victim said the beating went on four hours.
Near the end of the assault, Catherine Smith allegedly tied the victim’s legs together.
The victim told police she heard Catherine Smith say she was going to have a man come over and rape her, charges say.
Then Bryan Smith reportedly walked into the home, at which point the victim assumed the assault would end.
But it didn’t, charges say.
McCoy, Stanley, Bryan Smith and the other man allegedly began assaulting her while demanding money.
When the victim transferred them money from her account, they let the victim leave on foot and she found a way to a hospital, according to the complaint.
The victim reportedly had a bruised right eye, injuries on her arms and wrists as well as a gash on her forehead.
On Oct. 17, law enforcement arrested Bryan Smith. In a statement to police, Bryan Smith told police the victim transferred $1,900 from her account and divided up the money. He said the victim has since refused to speak with him, according to the complaint.
Smith’s bail was set at $50,000 with conditions. He has an omnibus hearing scheduled for Nov. 24.
Warrants for Catherine Smith, McCoy and Stanley were filed Oct. 19.
