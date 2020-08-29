Three new Blaine police officers were sworn in Aug. 17 at the Blaine City Council meeting.
The officers Mohamed Muhidine, Thomas “T.J.” Brownell and Caleb Link were sworn in by Blaine City Attorney Patrick Sweeney. They have successfully completed the field training program and are currently on solo patrol in Blaine, according to Blaine Police Chief Brian Podany.
Significant others, children and family members of the officers attended the swearing-in ceremony and pinned badges on the new officers after they took their oaths.
Muhidine was an officer with the Metro Transit Police Department for two years before coming to Blaine. He also spent three years working for the Department of Homeland Security and one year doing background investigations for the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.
Muhidine speaks 26 dialects of Arabic and one dialect of Turkish. Muhidine and his wife have four children.
Brownell has a bachelor’s in criminal justice from Concordia University in St. Paul. He was a community service officer for the Blaine Police Department in 2018 and was promoted as an officer in 2019.
Brownell is also a United States Marine Corps veteran; he served four years with two deployments to Afghanistan and was stationed in multiple other countries. He lives with his girlfriend and her two children.
Link grew up in Minneapolis and attended Metropolitan State University in St. Paul, where he received a bachelor’s in law enforcement. He started at the Blaine Police Department in 2018 as a community service officer and was promoted as an officer in 2019.
Link said he enjoys spending time with his girlfriend, family and friends.
