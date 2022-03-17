Two suspects are accused of stealing packages from a front porch in St. Francis last month.

Benjamin William Hanson, 26, of St. Francis, and Maura Rose Cory, 31, of Minneapolis, are each charged with one count of mail theft, a felony.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a mail theft report around 11:06 a.m. on Feb. 21 in the 22700 block of Poppy Street Northwest in St. Francis.

The victim told police he saw someone taking several packages from his porch and had video of the incident on a security camera.

The camera captured footage of Cory taking the packages and showed the license plate of the vehicle she got into, charges say.

Officers located the vehicle caught on camera.

Law enforcement reportedly identified Hanson as the driver and Cory as the passenger of the vehicle.

Cory allegedly told police it was Hanson’s idea for her to steal the packages, but Hanson said it was Cory’s idea, according to the complaint.

Hanson told police the items found inside the vehicle were “probably” the stolen packages, charges say.

Officers executed a search warrant on the vehicle and allegedly found packages addressed to other people inside.

Hanson’s and Cory’s first court appearances are scheduled for July 29.

