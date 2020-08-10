Two men are charged with stealing a woman’s purse during a robbery in Columbia Heights.
Mohamud Mohamed Hassan, 28, of Columbia Heights, faces one felony count of simple robbery, and 29-year-old Guled Mohamoud Hussein, of Fridley, faces one felony count of simple robbery and one felony count of criminal vehicular operation.
On July 30 at 2:14 p.m. Columbia Heights police were dispatched to Bobby & Steve’s Auto World in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE. Upon arrival officers spoke with an employee at Football Pizza, a restaurant inside of JBS, according to the criminal complaint.
The employee stated a man, later identified as Hassan, entered the store and purchased food. The employee then went to restock food. While restocking she heard a coworker yell that Hassan had taken the woman’s purse and fled the store, according to the charges.
The employee chased Hassan to a vehicle parked at the gas pump, according to the complaint. She reportedly punched and kicked Hassan to get her purse back, and Hassan allegedly shoved her out of the vehicle.
Hussein, the driver, reportedly drove over the woman’s right leg. She was transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where she was diagnosed with an ankle fracture.
A surveillance tape from the business showed Hassan fleeing the store with a large, white purse and get into a dark gray Chrysler 200, according to the complaint. The video also reportedly showed the vehicle running over the woman’s leg.
The Chrysler was later stopped in connection with a robbery report from a Speedway at 1:41 a.m. Hassan and Hussein were inside the vehicle, according to the complaint.
Both men are scheduled to appear in court Aug. 27 for an omnibus hearing.
