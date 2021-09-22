Two suspects face felony charges of stealing mail from an apartment building in Fridley earlier this month.
Mindy Jean Besch, 37, of Minneapolis is charged with felony mail theft, felony possession of theft tools and felony fifth-degree controlled substance possession. Matthew Christopher Powell, 34, of Minneapolis, is charged with felony mail theft and felony fifth-degree controlled substance possession.
According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to Springbrook Apartments in Fridley on Sept. 10 at 12:04 a.m. on a report of people stealing from mailboxes.
Officers allegedly located Besch and Powell nearby based on descriptions from the caller. The caller identified both of them as the people she saw stealing mail, according to the complaint.
Police allegedly found a crystal-like substance, drug paraphernalia, pliers, screwdrivers and IDs and cards belonging to other people in Besch’s backpack. The crystal-like substance tested positive for 23.2 grams of meth, charges say.
On Powell officers found two cellphones, a plastic bag with 1.6 grams of meth inside, drug paraphernalia and numerous credit cards belonging to other people, charges say.
Law enforcement located a white bag with at least 20 pieces of stolen mail inside belonging to six different people.
Besch allegedly admitted she stole mail with Powell because they hoped to find some cash inside.
They were each released on bail with conditions and have omnibus hearings scheduled for Oct. 28.
