Two men, including an off-duty security staff member, are charged with assault following a shooting at a Fridley bar last week.
Karzil Renaldo Cannedy, 30, of Coon Rapids, is charged with felony second-degree assault.
LaShawn Kenyatta Nicks-Bey, 50, of Brooklyn Park, faces two counts of felony second-degree assault and one count of felony possession of a firearm by an ineligible person.
According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a shooting report at Two Stooges Bar on University Avenue in Fridley on Friday, Feb. 4, at 1:14 a.m.
Law enforcement found a woman on the ground. She had been shot in the leg, charges say. A man was also shot in the leg, and officers found him inside a vehicle.
Both victims were transported to Hennepin County Medical Center.
Officers reportedly noticed handgun casings on the ground and that a glass door was shot out. A Jeep had what appeared to be bullet holes on the driver’s side.
Witnesses told police Cannedy and the two victims were regulars at Two Stooges.
Video surveillance footage showed security members clearing the bar at closing time, when an altercation between guests and staff escalated in the parking lot, according to the complaint.
Cannedy allegedly entered his Jeep, and when he came back out, he allegedly fired a gun toward the north door, where security and patrons were standing, charges say.
Nicks-Bey reportedly returned fire toward Cannedy and the Jeep. His bullets allegedly hit both the victims.
In a statement to police Nicks-Bey said he wasn’t on duty that evening but was helping clear the bar at closing time.
He told police he was trying to separate the female victim from staff because she was screaming and escalating the situation, according to the complaint.
He allegedly admitted to pulling out his personal handgun and shooting four or five rounds in Cannedy’s direction. Nicks-Bey also admitted to being ineligible to own a firearm, due to prior assault convictions, according to the complaint.
Nicks-Bey’s bail was set at $25,000 Monday, Feb. 7. He has an omnibus hearing scheduled for March 2.
A warrant was issued Monday, Feb. 7, for Cannedy’s arrest.
