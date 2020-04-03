Two people are charged with robbing a man at gunpoint in a Coon Rapids hotel March 21.
Kayla Sibila, a 20-year-old Minneapolis woman, faces one felony count of first-degree aggravated robbery and one felony count of simple robbery.
Mario Valtierra, a 28-year-old Robbinsdale man, faces one felony count of first-degree aggravated robbery, one felony count of second-degree aggravated robbery and one felony count of simple robbery.
On March 21 at 12:42 a.m. Coon Rapids police were dispatched to the Wingate Hotel on Northdale Boulevard on a robbery report, according to the criminal complaint.
Upon arrival, police spoke with a man who told them he met Sibila in a hotel room. The two allegedly had a previous arrangement where the victim would provide Sibila financial assistance in exchange for sex.
Sibila reportedly left the room for a few minutes and returned with three or four men. One of the men was allegedly carrying a black revolver.
The men ordered the victim give them his wallet, car keys, banking pass codes and cellphone before handcuffing him to a light fixture and leaving, according to the complaint.
Eventually the victim was able to break the light fixture and asked the front desk to call the police, the charges say.
Security footage obtained by police showed one man wearing a blue and black checkered jacket getting into the victim’s car, and the victim’s debit and credit car were used at several locations, including a Holiday gas station on Round Lake Boulevard in Coon Rapids, according to the complaint.
Officers obtained security footage from the gas stations. Valtierra was identified in the footage exiting the stolen car wearing the checkered jacket observed at the hotel, according to the charges. At the gas station Valtierra allegedly used the victim’s card to obtain cash at an ATM.
Valtierra was arrested March 26. The victim identified Sibila in a photo lineup, according to the complaint. The other men reported were not identified in the complaint.
Valtierra is scheduled for an omnibus hearing April 21. A warrant was issued March 30 for Sibila’s arrest.
