Two people are charged with burglarizing a Columbia Heights home last year after calling the resident with false reports of family in the hospital.
Lexis Ann Carlson, 21, of Columbia Heights, and Tyler Thomas Cassman, 24, of Mounds View each face one count of second-degree burglary.
On Sept. 23, 2019, at 7:12 p.m. Columbia Heights police responded to a burglary report in the 600 block of 45th Avenue Northeast, according to the criminal complaint.
The caller told officers he had received a phone call around 6 p.m. from a woman claiming to be a nurse at Regions Hospital. She told the victim he needed to come to the hospital because his daughter had been in an accident, according to the complaint.
When the victim arrived at the hospital, he learned they had no record of his daughter being admitted. He then called his daughter, who was fine. When he returned home around 7 p.m., the victim found the bedroom window had been smashed and a ladder was leaning against it, according to the complaint.
The victim’s daughter reportedly believed Carlson, whom she had evicted, and her boyfriend Cassman had something to do with the burglary.
Further investigation showed the phone number that called the victim belonged to a Speedway in Columbia Heights, according to the complaint. Officers spoke with an employee, who allegedly remembered a man and woman asking to use the business’s phone. Surveillance footage reportedly showed Carlson and Cassman making a call from the store’s phone.
On Sept. 24, 2019, the victim called law enforcement to report a couple of missing items including a Walther P38 handgun and a large jar of change. The gun had been hidden behind some books, but Carlson’s brother allegedly knew its location.
On Sept. 25, 2020, both Carlson and Cassman were arrested. In their vehicle officers found a backpack containing a handgun and a Tupperware container of change, according to the complaint.
Cassman and Carlson are both scheduled for their first appearance in court Feb. 5, 2021.
