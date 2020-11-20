Two people are charged in relation to a burglary from a Blaine construction site.
Twenty-four-year-old Maple Grove woman Jordan Marie Nunez and 35-year-old Robert Stephen Huber, of Lakeville, each face one felony count of first-degree criminal damage to property and one felony count of possession of burglary or theft tools. At approximately 1:15 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 14, law enforcement received a report of a theft at a construction site on Lexington Avenue Northeast in Blaine, according to the criminal complaint.
Two witnesses arriving to work on the site reported seeing two men and a woman run from a trailer containing construction equipment. They reportedly saw the three get into a nearby Buick Century and attempt to drive off before getting stuck on a curb.
The two men allegedly exited the vehicle and fled on foot. One man, later identified as Huber, was described as wearing a jacket with reflective material on the back and allegedly fled south.
Upon arrival officers located Nunez in the Buick and took her into custody, the charges say. Inside the vehicle officers reportedly found several tools identified by the supervisor of the site as stolen from the trailer.
Officers also allegedly found bolt cutters and two trailers that had been cut to gain entry. The damage was valued at $1,200 total, according to the complaint.
Officers went south to locate one of the men. They stopped by a nearby Kwik Trip and learned a suspicious man had entered the store minutes before.
Huber was found inside wearing a jacket with high-visibility reflective material and claimed he had walked from a friend’s house, but did not provide an address, according to the complaint.
The witnesses and Nunez both identified Huber as one of the men at the construction site, the charges say.
Stephen is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 27, 2021, for an omnibus hearing. Nunez is scheduled for an omnibus hearing Jan. 19, 2021
