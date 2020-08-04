Two Blaine men face charges after police arrested them for methamphetamine crimes.
Nicholas Lewis Demo, 33, is charged with one felony count of first-degree controlled substance crime and three felony counts of methamphetamine-related crimes involving children and vulnerable adults.
Michael Robert Nesser, 35, faces one felony count of felony first-degree controlled substance crime.
On July 20 members of the Anoka-Hennepin Narcotics and Violent Crimes Task Force conducted surveillance of a Blaine residence in the 12900 block of Buchanan Street Northeast that was suspected to be involved in drug activity, according to the criminal complaint.
Officers saw a Dodge truck park in the driveway and recognized Nesser as the driver due to distinctive tattoos and previous contact with law enforcement, the charges say.
Nesser reportedly removed two red boxes from the garage and placed them in his truck before driving away.
Officers stopped Nesser at the Circle K in the 12800 block of Central Avenue. A K-9 unit indicated the presence of narcotics, and officers searched Nesser’s vehicle, according to the complaint.
Officers allegedly found a red box matching one of the boxes Nesser took from the garage. Inside the box they found two bags containing a white crystal substance that field tested positive for over 25 grams of methamphetamine each, the charges say.
Officers executed a search warrant at the residence under surveillance and located the homeowners Demo and his wife inside. They also found three juvenile children between the ages of 4 and 13, according to the complaint.
A handwritten drug ledger was allegedly found in the bedroom and included a reference to Nesser with “two zips,” — slang for ounces — adjacent to his name.
Authorities say trace amounts of cocaine were found in the bedroom. Several glass pipes with residue that field tested positive for methamphetamine were found in the children’s toy room, and loose crystal methamphetamine was also found in areas easily accessible to children, according to the charges.
Demo’s next court date is scheduled for Aug. 18. Nesser was scheduled to appear Aug. 5.
