An Anoka County sheriff’s deputy allegedly found 229 grams of methamphetamine in a woman’s bra in East Bethel July 6.
Dakota Jewel Vian, 23, of Brainerd, is charged with felony first-degree meth possession and misdemeanor giving false information to the police. Kyle Henry Borchert, 32, of Brainerd, is charged with felony first-degree meth possession and gross misdemeanor driving with a canceled license.
According to the criminal complaint, a sheriff’s deputy approached Brochert and Vian on 237th Avenue Northeast in East Bethel because Borchert was driving with a canceled license. Borchert was detained as he was nearing a store.
Vian, a passenger in Borchert’s car, gave the deputy a false name at first, but corrected herself, according to the complaint.
The deputy found a glass pipe with white residue, more pipes, a digital scale, a grinder and clear plastic bags in the vehicle, the charges say.
Vian allegedly admitted to police she had a “bunch of meth” in her bra. Law enforcement seized the substance, which allegedly tested positive for 229 grams of meth.
Borchert told police he had recently purchased a half pound of meth (which equates to about 230 grams) in the area.
Vian told police she was riding in Borchert’s car so he could buy meth. She also admitted to trying to conceal the meth in her bra once she realized they were being approached by police, according to the complaint.
Borchert and Vian have omnibus hearings scheduled for Sept. 7.
