A 17-year-old male has been charged with five felonies, including second-degree murder, in the killing of a 15-year-old from Blaine who died two days after being shot in Fridley Sunday, July 18.
Isaiah Harold Stephaun-Holmes has been charged with one count of second-degree murder with intent (not premeditated), one count of second-degree murder while committing a felony, one count of first-degree assault resulting in great bodily harm, one count of second-degree assault and one count of attempted first-degree aggravated robbery.
The Anoka County Attorney’s office is seeking to have Stephaun-Holmes certified to stand trial as an adult. His next court appearance is scheduled for Monday, July 26.
According to the juvenile petition, staff at Mercy Hospital - Unity Campus in Fridley notified law enforcement at 7:04 p.m. July 18 that a shooting victim had arrived at the hospital. The victim, later identified as Anthony Joseph Rouse, had been shot in the neck and upper shoulder area. He was suffering from massive bleeding, and despite blood transfusions and emergency treatment, Rouse went into cardiac arrest.
Rouse was transferred to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, where he received further medical treatment, but he sustained a catastrophic injury to his brain due to lack of oxygen and blood flow. HCMC staff declared him brain dead, and prosecutors say he died around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 20.
According to the juvenile delinquency petition, police officers spoke with two adult males who were in a van that delivered Rouse to Mercy Hospital. They were identified in the petition as IS, age 21, and BD, age 22. They told officers that they were driving around in IS’s mother’s van with Rouse in the back when IS said he wanted to buy marijuana. IS drove the van to the area of 61st Avenue and Main Street in Fridley, where he had reportedly purchased marijuana in the past.
IS and BD told police that they met with a 19-year-old male, identified in the charges as AC, and discussed buying marijuana. During the incident, Stephaun-Holmes allegedly appeared on the passenger side of the van, armed with a handgun, and said, “Run your s***,” which meant that they were being robbed.
Stephaun-Holmes allegedly said not to drive off or yell, but IS slammed the accelerator of the van to escape, and Stephaun-Holmes allegedly fired several shots.
When IS and BD saw Rouse was bleeding, they took him to the hospital.
According to the charges, the 19-year-old referred to as AC identified Stephaun-Holmes as the shooter. AC alleged that Stephaun-Holmes raised a handgun with both hands, pointed it toward the van’s open passenger-side sliding door at the occupants and fired two shots at close range. The van’s driver started to drive away, and Stephaun-Holmes fired three more rounds into the van, AC told police.
According to the charges, AC said that Stephaun-Holmes was the only person who had a gun at the scene and that he was not threatened by anyone in the van. The gun was described as having a distinct, drum-style magazine.
Stephaun-Holmes denied being involved with the shooting. At first he reportedly told police that he was at his cousin’s residence and rode his bike home to check on his family after hearing shots. After being arrested, he reportedly claimed that he rode his bicycle from his cousin’s home to Cub Foods to get food about five minutes after hearing shots and that he didn’t return to home until at least 30 minutes after the shooting.
According to the charges, officers obtained video footage from Cub Foods and learned Stephaun-Holmes was not there when he claimed.
Officers also obtained footage from buildings near the shooting and from the dashcam of a state trooper who drove by moments before the shooting. The videos allegedly confirm the story of AC, who identified Stephaun-Holmes as the shooter.
According to the charges, the footage shows Stephaun-Holmes riding his bicycle up to the van where Rouse was a passenger, pointing a gun at the van’s passenger side using both hands, and shooting as the driver accelerates away.
The shooting was investigated by the Fridley Police Department, Midwest Medical Examiner and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office
“Violence against any person is extremely difficult for the community and law enforcement professionals to comprehend,” Anoka County Sheriff James Stuart said in a statement after the shooting. “Anoka County law enforcement agencies wholeheartedly believe that all people in our communities deserve to feel safe and free from violence. The Fridley Police Department and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office are keeping the victim and his family in our thoughts as we hope for a recovery.”
The Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone who knows a juvenile who is at risk and needs assistance to visit tinyurl.com/3yvfn3tz.
