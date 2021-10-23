Thirty-two volunteers participated in the HeightsNEXT fall cleanup Saturday, Oct. 16.
Local residents and volunteers from Girl Scouts Troop 17617 and First Lutheran Church of Columbia Heights met at the Columbia Heights Library to have doughnuts from Heights Bakery and form teams for the cleanup.
Groups of volunteers picked up trash along Central Avenue NW from 37th Street Northeast to 45th Street Northeast. Groups were sent to Prestemon, Ostrander and LaBelle parks.
In total volunteers picked up 210 pounds of trash.
