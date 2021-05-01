To celebrate Earth Day, which was April 22, the nonprofit HeightsNEXT hosted the sixth annual trash cleanup of Central Avenue in Columbia Heights Saturday, April 24.
Fifty-three volunteers participated in the cleanup. Most were residents of Columbia Heights, but some volunteers traveled from Lino Lakes, Roseville and more.
U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, DFL, MN CD-5; Minnesota Rep. Sandra Feist, DFL- New Brighton; Minnesota Sen. Mary Kunesh, DFL-New Brighton; and Columbia Heights Mayor Amáda Márquez Simula, who all represent the city of Columbia Heights, also participated in the cleanup.
Together volunteers picked up approximately 382 pounds of trash.
HeightsNEXT is a sustainable community movement in Columbia Heights. The nonprofit hosts public events, introduces neighbors, networks for volunteers and engages with civic leaders to promote green technology, resilience, sustainability, justice and equality.
To learn more about HeightsNEXT, visit heightsnext.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.