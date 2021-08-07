Transformative Circle kicked off the nationwide Night to Unite celebration with community booths, dinner and performances Monday, Aug. 2, at Sand Creek Park in Coon Rapids. The event was the day before the national Night to Unite, when people across the country attended block parties and got to know their neighbors.
The Aug. 2 celebration featured booths from the Anoka-Hennepin School District, the Coon Rapids Lions Club, the Sudd Women Outreach Project and the Coon Rapids Police Department, among others.
