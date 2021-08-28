The Nowthen Threshing Show marked its 50th anniversary Aug. 20-22.
The three-day affair featured music, games for kids, parades, tractor pulls, pancake breakfasts and more.
Guests were able to watch corn chopping, blacksmithing, grain threshing and sawmill demonstrations, as well as experience historical culture by wandering through the old restored school, church, log buildings and train depot on the grounds.
