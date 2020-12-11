Holiday cheer is in the air as area residents light up their homes with elaborate light displays.
Some Blaine residents hosting light displays are advertising through the city of Blaine, which is currently hosting its annual Parade of Lights.
Blaine’s Parade of Lights, which runs through Jan. 8, has dozens of participants not only in Blaine but also Coon Rapids, Ham Lake and Lino Lakes. A map of participating properties is at blainemn.gov/3285/Parade-of-Lights.
But Blaine is not the only city in the area that’s hosting a parade of lights.
Coon Rapids is hosting its annual contest as well. Information about the contest and a map of entries is available here.
Columbia Heights is hosting the annual Heights Lights Tour starting Monday, Dec. 14. Register to be added to a Heights Lights Tour map by Sunday, Dec. 13. Sign up at chreconline.org or call 763-706-3730.
Fridley hosted a Winter Lights Contest, and judging occurred Wednesday, Dec. 9. A map of the entries will be made available online on Tuesday, Dec. 15, at fridleymn.gov/recreation. Holiday-themed bingo cards will also be available online for the event. Maps and bingo cards can also be picked up at City Hall on or after Dec. 15 at 7071 University Ave. NE, Fridley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.