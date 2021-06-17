The St. Francis Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a single-day event Saturday, June 12, in lieu of the usual city festival.
Although the chamber made the decision back in April to cancel Pioneer Days amid uncertainty about COVID-19 restrictions, St. Francis Chamber Community Day gave the community a chance to gather and have fun.
Attractions included Ninja Anywhere, Joah’s Ark Pony Rides & Petting Zoo, a Kid Power Pedal Tractor Pull and food vendors.
The event ran 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Community Park in St. Francis.
