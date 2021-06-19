Spring Lake Park celebrated its annual Tower Days festival June 10-13.
Activities were spread out more this year due to COVID-19 and events occurred consecutively one after the other.
An all-city garage sale and a medallion hunt were held June 10-13; a dart tournament and blood drive were June 10; a 5K fun run, bingo and a drive-in movie were June 12.
Tower Days hosted a full day of fun June 13 including the MSMA Car Show and handbag bingo at Kraus-Hartig VFW Post 6587, followed by a number of activities at Lakeside Lions Park, including a bungee trampoline, a Lumberjack show, carnival games, a giant slide, music from Good Timin’ and the Holy Rocka Rollaz, dancing, a game truck, water wars, balloons, food trucks and fireworks.
