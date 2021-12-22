On Dec. 14 Anoka County Sheriff’s Office deputies, reserves, explorers and staff hosted the annual Shop with a Cop event.
The program allows law enforcement to give back to students who have been selected by their school as needing some assistance during the holiday season. Students were treated to a ride from school to the Andover Walmart, where they shopped for what was on their lists with the assistance of Sheriff’s Office and school employees.
They then received help wrapping all their gifts, ate pizza and were given a ride home.
“We are thrilled to be back face to face with deserving youth participating in the Shop with a Cop program,” Sheriff James Stuart said in a statement. “This fantastic program allows us to support families and let kids see the real hearts of our protectors; the protectors who gladly go above and beyond to care for others. Our ongoing commitment to our communities goes beyond protecting and serving. We strive to be part of the community and work with our partners to create positive outcomes.”
