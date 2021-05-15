Stoney River Assisted Living and Memory Support in Ramsey threw a small Cinco de Mayo gathering for residents, their guests and prospective residents under a tent outside the facility May 5.
The event featured margaritas, walking tacos and festive music. Although reminders of the COVID-19 pandemic remained, such as masks, the social event was a contrast to the isolation many seniors experienced during much of the pandemic before vaccines were available.
