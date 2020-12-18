Santa Claus drove through neighborhoods across Anoka Dec. 10 with Anoka police, the Anoka-Champlin Fire Department and the Anoka Municipal Utility.
The drive-by event collected 2,746 pounds of food and $1,350 in donations for the ACBC Food Shelf in Anoka.
More than 700 items were collected for Toys for Joy, which assists families in the Anoka County area that may otherwise be unable to provide gifts and meals to their children.
