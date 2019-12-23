Last week, the annual Santa Parades lit up Blaine, Mounds View and Spring Lake Park.
The Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Department, Allina Health, Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, Army National Guard, Blaine Parks and Recreation and the Blaine, Mounds View and Spring Lake Park police departments participated in four different Santa Parades.
The first Santa Parade was in west Blaine Dec. 8, east Blaine Dec. 10, The Lakes and TPC Twin Cities Dec. 11 and Spring Lake Park and Mounds View Dec. 12.
The SBM Fire Department set up viewing areas along the routes where there were fires, hot cider, s’mores and other treats.
Nonperishable food items were also collected for local food shelves.
